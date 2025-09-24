 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Phillip James Brannon and James Scully Will Return to Oh, Mary!

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 24, 2025
Phillip James Brannon and James Scully
(Photos by Sergio Villarini and Lucas Coiffait)

Oh, Mary! alums James Scully and Phillip James Brannon are coming back for more. Scully made his Broadway debut in Cole Escola's comedic romp, originating the role of Mary's Teacher. Brannon succeeded original star Conrad Ricamora as Mary's Husband opposite Betty Gilpin and Tituss Burgess. He also returned for a short run as the Abraham Lincoln to Jinkx Monsoon's Mary Todd Lincoln.

Scully and Brannon slip back into their respective roles from September 30 through October 12, after current stars Michael UrieKumail Nanjiani and Monsoon take their final bows on September 28.

Original off-Broadway and Broadway company member Hannah Solow will step up to star in the show's title role at the same time, preceding Jane Krakowski's previously announced stint in the bratty curls.

Scully's screen credits include YOU and Fire Island. Brannon appeared in Broadway's Junk and off-Broadway in The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park production of Merry Wives.

In addition to Monsoon, Nanjiani and Urie, Jenn Harris and Martin Landry round out the cast as Mary's Chaperone and Mary's Husband's Assistant.

Written by Tony winner Escola and directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! centers on the miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The play premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in February 2024 before opening on Broadway in July 2024.

Related Shows

Oh, Mary!

from $74.59

Star Files

Phillip James Brannon

James Scully

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway Fall Preview 2025: The Complete Guide to 14 New Offerings
  2. Shaina Taub Makes History Sing in Broadway’s Ragtime and Keeps Suffs on the March
  3. Hear From Jack Wolfe, Rebecca Naomi Jones & the New Hadestown Stars Lighting Up the Underworld
Back to Top