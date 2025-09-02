Jane Krakowski Is the Next Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on Broadway as Show Extends

Tony and Olivier winner Jane Krakowski will join Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! in the role of Mary Todd Lincoln. Krakowski will begin performances on October 14. Her limited eight-week engagement will conclude December 7. Oh, Mary! has extended its stay at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre through July 2026.

The role of Mary Todd Lincoln is currently played by Jinkx Monsoon. She will play her final performance, as previously announced, on September 28. Original off-Broadway and Broadway cast member Hannah Solow will play the role from September 30 through October 12.

“Thank you, Cole, for giving us this madcap work of genius,” said Krakowski in a statement. “I am so honored to slip into the bratty curls previously worn by (my Tony Award-winning zaddy) Cole Escola, (my sister wife) Betty Gilpin, (my comedy brother) Tituss Burgess and (mother) Jinkx Monsoon. From the first time I watched Oh, Mary! downtown I thought, ‘How do I get myself on that stage in this role?’ After watching Cole take the NYC taxi ride uptown and now worshipping it four times more, I made it! Oh, Mary! is a comedic work of genius that ends up in my dream version of seven minutes in heaven.”

Krakowski won a Tony Award for her performance in Nine and an Olivier for her performance in Guys and Dolls in the West End. She was Tony-nominated for She Loves Me and received four Emmy nominations for playing Jenna Maroney on NBC's 30 Rock. Her additional Broadway credits include Grand Hotel, Once Upon a Mattress, Company and Starlight Express.

The current cast Of Oh, Mary! also features Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Urie and Jenn Harris as Mary’s Husband, Mary’s Teacher and Mary’s Chaperone, respectively, as well as Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant/Kyle.

Written by Tony winner Escola and directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! centers on the miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The play premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in February 2024 before opening on Broadway in July 2024.