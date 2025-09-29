 Skip to main content
Set Designer David Korins on Beetlejuice Haunting Its Third Broadway House

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 29, 2025
David Korins

Beetlejuice is back from the dead once more, preparing to haunt its third Broadway home at the Palace Theatre. Outside the venue, The Broadway Show’s Perry Sook caught up with set designer David Korins to talk about moving house with a sandworm, keeping the show’s immersive fun in a new place and more. Korins described the return to the undead tale of everyone’s favorite ghost as “out of body” and said the experience is “entertaining with a capital E.” Watch below to see how he is keeping the magic of the show alive for a new audience in a new season.

 

