Sponsored
Elf The Musical Announces Full Tour Cast

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Sep 29, 2025
Grey Henson, Kayla Davion and the 2024 Broadway cast of "Elf The Musical"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman)

Elf cast? We know them! The national tour of Elf The Musical, which kicks off on November 1, has announced its full casting. Spreading joy in 10 cities this holiday season, the tour will be led by Jack Ducat as Buddy, Felicia Martis as Jovie, Jeff Brooks as Walter Hobbs and Yara Martin as Emily Hobbs. Ryan Duck, Camden Kwok, Andrew Hendrick, Katelyn Lauria and Darius J. Manuel round out the main cast.

Based on the 2003 film starring Will Ferrell as Buddy, Elf The Musical features a book by Tony winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. A limited Broadway engagement ran at the Marquis Theatre through January of this year, directed by Philip Wm. McKinley and choreographed by Liam Steel.

The heartwarming comedy follows Buddy, an orphan who is raised as an elf by Santa. When he discovers he's actually human, Buddy embarks on a journey from the North Pole to New York City to find his birth father—and ends up teaching us all the true meaning of Christmas.

