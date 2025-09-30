Schmigadoon! Is Coming to Broadway in 2026

Did somebody say corn puddin'? The stage adaptation of Schmigadoon! is headed to Broadway. After making its world premiere at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. earlier this year, the production will begin previews at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4, 2026. Opening night is set for April 20, with the limited run scheduled through September 6, 2026.

Based on the cult-favorite Apple TV+ series, the musical comedy is produced by Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels and features a book, music and lyrics by Emmy winner and Grammy nominee Cinco Paul.

"Schmigadoon is a love letter to the Golden Age of movie musicals,” said Michaels. "It’s a little bit nostalgic and a lot of fun. We’re very excited to bring it to Broadway."

The production follows the first season of the two-season television show, in which New York doctors Josh and Melissa set out on a couples' backpacking retreat in an effort to revitalize their relationship. After getting lost on the trail, they find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

The series starred Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key with Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada and more Broadway favorites.

Cast and additional creative team for the Broadway production will be announced at a later date.