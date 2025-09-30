Inside Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s Most Excellent Waiting for Godot Opening on Broadway

The opening night of Waiting for Godot, featuring the reunion of Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, was a glittering red carpet lovefest. “You’re killing it!” Winter exclaimed to Reeves, with Reeves quickly shooting back, “No, you’re killing it!” You’re both killing it, my dudes! Directed by Jamie Lloyd and also featuring Brandon J. Dirden and Michael Patrick Thornton, the revival of the Samuel Beckett classic drew an array of bold-faced names to the Hudson Theatre for the opening on September 28.

Winter likens their rapport to being in a band with someone. “It’s almost like a musical, rhythmic thing,” he said. “It’s the most heartfelt Godot I’ve ever watched,” said Thornton, citing the friendship among the cast of four. “It’s never the same for any two people who watch it,” Dirden added. As for Bill and Ted fans, they will see the bromance shine through. “They bring a lot of love and joy to the world,” said Lloyd.

Watch the video below!



