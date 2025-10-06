Find Out About the Real Life of a Showgirl With Moulin Rouge! The Musical Star Ashley Loren

If you’ve been thinking of the life of a showgirl lately (and we can’t imagine why), you’ve come to the right Broadway video. Moulin Rouge! The Musical star Ashley Loren met up with The Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper outside the Al Hirschfeld Theatre to talk about how much she loves “going home” to the Tony-winning musical and getting to meet a whole host of new faces at the popular show. Loren plays Satine opposite “Christian who plays Christian” (learn more about Christian Douglas here). Fall for Loren all over again as she shares her top “sparkles” and more.

Watch the video!



