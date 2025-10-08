Miss Piggy to Make a Magical Broadway Debut in Rob Lake Magic With Special Guests The Muppets

The one and only Miss Piggy (Photo: c/o DKC/O&M)

It’s time to cue the glitter! The divine Miss Piggy is headed to Broadway, joining Kermit the Frog for a special guest appearance in Rob Lake Magic With Special Guests The Muppets. The holiday spectacular begins performances October 28 and opens on November 6 at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show will run through January 18, 2026.

Expect showbiz sparkle, jaw-dropping illusions and a healthy dose of glamour from Miss Piggy, because if there’s one thing she knows, it’s how to keep all eyes on her.

Lake will be joined by assistants Jesse Forcha, Noah Mason, Jennifer Orf, Natalie Vatalar and Alli Zajac, with Diana Lizette Garcia and Elijah Gragg serving as swing illusion assistants.

The creative team includes creative consultant Bethany Pettigrew, script consultant Kevin Zak, costume consultant Christine Meyers, lighting consultant Nick Solyom, video consultant Kate Ducey, sound consultant Mike Tracey and wig and hair consultant Ashley Rae Callahan.

If the famed illusionist tries to saw Miss Piggy in half or make Kermie disappear, let’s just say his next trick might be dodging a well-placed “Hiii-ya!”