Get a First Look at Sarah Hyland as Connie Francis in Just In Time Alongside Jonathan Groff

Sarah Hyland as Connie Francis in "Just In Time" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Here's a first look at the newest performer gracing the Just in Time stage. Starting October 8, Sarah Hyland stars as Connie Francis alongside Jonathan Groff's Bobby Darin at Broadway's Circle In The Square Theatre. Hyland previously starred as Daisy in The Great Gatsby on Broadway and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway. She is best known for playing Haley Dunphy on ABC's Modern Family for 11 years.

Below, see the new production shots of Hyland and Sadie Dickerson, who made her Broadway debut stepping into the role of Sandra Dee on September 16.

Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin and Sarah Hyland as Connie Francis in Just in Time (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Sadie Dickerson as Sandra Dee in Just in Time (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Get tickets to Just In Time!