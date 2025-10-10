Go Backstage at Stranger Things: The First Shadow With Burke Swanson

Broadway's Stranger Things: The First Shadow takes place 24 years before the events of the Netflix show, so the prequel play is rife with references for fans. It also features 34 people on stage, 50 wigs and, of course, the one and only town of Hawkins. As with any Broadway production—even one without this much blood—it takes a village behind the scenes to make magic happen for audiences eight times a week.

Burke Swanson plays James Hopper Jr., who grows up to be chief of police Jim Hopper (played by David Harbour in the Netflix series). Head into The Upside Down (a.k.a. backstage at the Marquis Theatre) with Swanson to meet everyone from Stage Manager Rolt Smith and Associate Hair and Wig Designer Carrie Rohm to Lead Followspot Nikki Wells. Keep an eye out for cameos from cast members Robert T. Cunningham, Eric Wiegand, Jamie Martin Mann (and his Lafufus, Emerald and Terabithia), Shea Grant, Gabrielle Nevaeh and more. Swanson also shows off the decor in the dressing room he shares with T.R. Knight.

Watch the video below.

Get tickets to Stranger Things: The First Shadow!