 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Go Backstage at Stranger Things: The First Shadow With Burke Swanson

The Broadway Show
by Jamie Kravitz • Oct 10, 2025
Burke Swanson (James Hopper Jr.) backstage at "Stranger Things: The First Shadow"

Broadway's Stranger Things: The First Shadow takes place 24 years before the events of the Netflix show, so the prequel play is rife with references for fans. It also features 34 people on stage, 50 wigs and, of course, the one and only town of Hawkins. As with any Broadway production—even one without this much blood—it takes a village behind the scenes to make magic happen for audiences eight times a week.

Burke Swanson plays James Hopper Jr., who grows up to be chief of police Jim Hopper (played by David Harbour in the Netflix series). Head into The Upside Down (a.k.a. backstage at the Marquis Theatre) with Swanson to meet everyone from Stage Manager Rolt Smith and Associate Hair and Wig Designer Carrie Rohm to Lead Followspot Nikki Wells. Keep an eye out for cameos from cast members Robert T. Cunningham, Eric WiegandJamie Martin Mann (and his Lafufus, Emerald and Terabithia), Shea Grant, Gabrielle Nevaeh and more. Swanson also shows off the decor in the dressing room he shares with T.R. Knight.

Watch the video below.

 

Get tickets to Stranger Things: The First Shadow!

Related Shows

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

from $64.83

Star Files

Burke Swanson

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jeremy Jordan Heads Back to the Party in The Great Gatsby on Broadway
  2. All About Jackie Siegel, the Real ‘Queen of Versailles’ Behind the New Broadway Musical
Back to Top