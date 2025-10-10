 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Straight Out of the Kitchen: Backstage at Hell's Kitchen With Amanda Reid, Episode 4: Words of Wisdom

Straight Out Of The Kitchen
by Jamie Kravitz • Oct 10, 2025
Jackie Leon is Jessica in "Hell's Kitchen"

Amanda Reid, Hell's Kitchen's Ali, is taking us behind the scenes at the Alicia Keys musical. This week, she answers burning questions backstage, then turns the camera on her fellow company members to share words of wisdom, favorite memories and plenty of silliness. Stay until the end for an iconic song and dance number courtesy of ensemble members Reid Clarke and Jackie Leon (Jessica).

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Join in on the fun by watching the video below.

 

Get tickets to Hell's Kitchen!

Related Shows

Hell's Kitchen

from $53.16

Star Files

Amanda Reid

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jeremy Jordan Heads Back to the Party in The Great Gatsby on Broadway
  2. All About Jackie Siegel, the Real ‘Queen of Versailles’ Behind the New Broadway Musical
Back to Top