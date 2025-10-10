Straight Out of the Kitchen: Backstage at Hell's Kitchen With Amanda Reid, Episode 4: Words of Wisdom

Amanda Reid, Hell's Kitchen's Ali, is taking us behind the scenes at the Alicia Keys musical. This week, she answers burning questions backstage, then turns the camera on her fellow company members to share words of wisdom, favorite memories and plenty of silliness. Stay until the end for an iconic song and dance number courtesy of ensemble members Reid Clarke and Jackie Leon (Jessica).

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Join in on the fun by watching the video below.

