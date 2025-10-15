Get Ready to Catch Bug as Tickets Go on Sale for Carrie Coon’s Broadway Return

Broadway is about to get a little darker and a lot more thrilling. Tickets are now on sale for Bug, Tracy Letts’ seductive and unsettling play directed by Tony winner David Cromer. Performances begin December 16 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre with opening night set for January 8, 2026.

Written by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Letts and brought to Broadway in Steppenwolf Theatre Company's acclaimed production, Bug explores an unexpected and consuming romance between a lonely waitress and a mysterious drifter, played by Carrie Coon and Namir Smallwood. What begins as a fragile connection in a rundown Oklahoma motel room soon unravels into paranoia, delusion and conspiracy.

The cast also features Randall Arney as Dr. Sweet, Jennifer Engstrom as R.C., and Steve Key as Jerry Goss.

Get tickets to Bug!