Aya Cash, Elliot Levey and Rachael Stirling Join John Lithgow-Led Giant This Spring

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Oct 15, 2025
Aya Cash, Elliot Levey and Rachael Stirling
(Photos: C/o Polk & Co., Heather Hazzan, Mike Blackett)

Giant, the Olivier-winning play from Mark Rosenblatt, has set its opening night for March 23, 2026 at the Music Box Theatre on Broadway and announced additional cast. As previously reported, the limited 16-week engagement begins performances on March 11, with two-time Tony winner John Lithgow reprising his Olivier-winning role as the children's book author Roald Dahl.

Joining Lithgow in reprising their roles from the West End are You're the Worst star Aya Cash as American sales representative Jessie Stone, two-time Olivier winner Elliot Levey as British publisher Tom Maschler (his performance won him the Best Supporting Actor Olivier) and two-time Olivier nominee Rachael Stirling as Dahl's wife Felicity Crosland. The trio will all be making their Broadway debuts in the production.

Giant tells the story of author Roald Dahl and the true scandal that shook his legacy. It is directed by two-time Tony winner Nicholas Hytner and features scenic design by seven-time Tony winner Bob Crowley.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

