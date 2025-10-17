See the Silhouettes: Ragtime Cast and Broadway Royalty Light Up Opening Night in Our Exclusive Portrait Studio

The company of Ragtime made the Vivian Beaumont Theater roar to life on opening night. Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nichelle Lewis and Brandon Uranowitz lead the sweeping new revival of the Tony-winning musical by Stephen Flaherty, Lynn Ahrens and Terrence McNally, and helmed by Lincoln Center Theater’s new artistic director, Lear deBessonet. After the curtain came down, the stars and a glittering roster of Broadway luminaries stepped into the Broadway.com Portrait Studio to mark the occasion. Among them were original Ragtime stars Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell joining in a celebration that heralded a triumphant new chapter for Lincoln Center Theater.

The luminous Caissie Levy lets Mother stand still in a world that keeps moving. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Tony winner Brandon Uranowitz lets Tateh’s hope fill the frame. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

After bringing down the house, Nichelle Lewis carries Sarah’s radiance through opening night. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

As Coalhouse Walker Jr., Joshua Henry leads Ragtime with command and ease. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Audra McDonald, who won a 1998 Tony Award for originating the role of Sarah in Ragtime, returns to see the story rise again. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Lear deBessonet, who helms Ragtime and now leads Lincoln Center Theater, marks the night. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

