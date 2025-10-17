See the Silhouettes: Ragtime Cast and Broadway Royalty Light Up Opening Night in Our Exclusive Portrait Studio

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Joshua Henry, Ragtime's Coalhouses past and present. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
The company of Ragtime made the Vivian Beaumont Theater roar to life on opening night. Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nichelle Lewis and Brandon Uranowitz lead the sweeping new revival of the Tony-winning musical by Stephen Flaherty, Lynn Ahrens and Terrence McNally, and helmed by Lincoln Center Theater’s new artistic director, Lear deBessonet. After the curtain came down, the stars and a glittering roster of Broadway luminaries stepped into the Broadway.com Portrait Studio to mark the occasion. Among them were original Ragtime stars Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell joining in a celebration that heralded a triumphant new chapter for Lincoln Center Theater.