 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Tickets Now on Sale for the Starry Revival of Bat Boy: The Musical

Now On Sale
by Beth Stevens • Oct 17, 2025
Taylor Trensch
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tickets are now on sale for Bat Boy: The Musical at New York City Center, running October 29 through November 9 as the venue’s annual gala presentation. Directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, the musical stars Taylor Trensch in the title role.

Joining him are Kerry Butler, Christopher Sieber, Gabi Carrubba, Andrew Durand, Olivia Puckett, John-Michael Lyles, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Alan H. Green, Evan Harrington, Mary Faber, Rema Webb, Alex Newell, Jacob Ming-Trent, Tom McGowan, Marissa Rosen and Colin Trudell.

Featuring a pop-rock score by Laurence O’Keefe and a book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming, the musical tells the story of a half-boy, half-bat creature discovered in a West Virginia cave and adopted by a local family—until the town’s thirst for blood takes a dark turn.

The production features orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, choreography by Connor Gallagher, scenic design by David Korins, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Justin Townsend and sound by Nevin Steinberg.

Bat Boy: The Musical became a cult favorite after its 2001 off-Broadway debut.

Get tickets to Bat Boy!

Related Shows

Bat Boy

from $115.16

Star Files

Kerry Butler

Gabi Carrubba

Andrew Durand

Evan Harrington

John-Michael Lyles

Alex Newell

Christopher Sieber

Taylor Trensch

Rema Webb
View All (9)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jon Stewart, Sarah Silverman, Ray Romano and More Join All Out: Comedy About Ambition
  2. See New Photos of Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Nichelle Lewis & the Ragtime Cast
  3. First Look Photos: Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, and Nicholas Christopher Make Moves in Chess on Broadway
Back to Top