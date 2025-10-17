Tickets Now on Sale for the Starry Revival of Bat Boy: The Musical

Tickets are now on sale for Bat Boy: The Musical at New York City Center, running October 29 through November 9 as the venue’s annual gala presentation. Directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, the musical stars Taylor Trensch in the title role.

Joining him are Kerry Butler, Christopher Sieber, Gabi Carrubba, Andrew Durand, Olivia Puckett, John-Michael Lyles, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Alan H. Green, Evan Harrington, Mary Faber, Rema Webb, Alex Newell, Jacob Ming-Trent, Tom McGowan, Marissa Rosen and Colin Trudell.

Featuring a pop-rock score by Laurence O’Keefe and a book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming, the musical tells the story of a half-boy, half-bat creature discovered in a West Virginia cave and adopted by a local family—until the town’s thirst for blood takes a dark turn.

The production features orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, choreography by Connor Gallagher, scenic design by David Korins, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Justin Townsend and sound by Nevin Steinberg.

Bat Boy: The Musical became a cult favorite after its 2001 off-Broadway debut.

