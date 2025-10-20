Betsy Wolfe to Star as Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her on Broadway in 2026

Tony nominee Betsy Wolfe is stepping into the spotlight as Madeline Ashton in Broadway's Death Becomes Her beginning January 16, 2026. Megan Hilty, who originated the role and earned a Tony nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance, will play her final show on January 4, 2026.

Wolfe most recently starred in Joy on Broadway. She was nominated for a Tony in 2023 for her run as Anne Hathaway in & Juliet and previously starred as Jenna in Waitress as well as playing Cordelia in the Broadway revival of Falsettos and Cathy in the off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years. Her other Broadway credits include 2014's Bullets Over Broadway and the revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood.

Alongside Hilty, the production currently stars Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Helen Sharp, Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Ernest Menville and Grammy winner Michelle Williams as Violet Van Horn, with Taurean Everett as Chagall and Josh Lamon as Stefan. The cast also features Marija Abney, Sarita Colón, Kaleigh Cronin, Alexa De Baar, Natalie Charle Ellis, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Ximone Rose, Bethany Ann Tesarck, Mitch Tobin, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Kristine Covillo, Alex Hartmanm, Lakota Knuckle, McKinley Knuckle, Johanna Moise, Justin O’Brien, Amy Quanbeck and Dee Roscioli.

Based on the 1992 Universal Pictures film written by David Koepp and Martin Donovan and directed by Robert Zemeckis, Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Tony nominee Marco Pennette and an original score by Tony nominees Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

