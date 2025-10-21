 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Say My Name: Backstage at Beetlejuice With Justin Collette, Episode 2: Press Palooza

Say My Name
by Jamie Kravitz • Oct 21, 2025
Justin Collette and Isabella Esler

Justin Collette stars as the titular demon in Beetlejuice on Broadway. Someone must have said his name three times, because he's here to take fans behind the scenes of the spooky ooky show haunting the Palace Theatre. In episode two, Collette checks in from New York Comic Con with Isabella Esler, who plays Lydia. Then, get an exclusive sneak peek at the duo's upcoming Halloween takeover of SiriusXM's Broadway channel.

Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

Get tickets to Beetlejuice!

Related Shows

Beetlejuice

from $64.01

Star Files

Justin Collette

Articles Trending Now

  1. Betsy Wolfe to Star as Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her on Broadway in 2026
  2. Jane Krakowski, Cheyenne Jackson and John-Andrew Morrison Extend Oh, Mary! Run
  3. See the Silhouettes: Ragtime Cast and Broadway Royalty Light Up Opening Night in Our Exclusive Portrait Studio
Back to Top