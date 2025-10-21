Say My Name: Backstage at Beetlejuice With Justin Collette, Episode 2: Press Palooza

Justin Collette stars as the titular demon in Beetlejuice on Broadway. Someone must have said his name three times, because he's here to take fans behind the scenes of the spooky ooky show haunting the Palace Theatre. In episode two, Collette checks in from New York Comic Con with Isabella Esler, who plays Lydia. Then, get an exclusive sneak peek at the duo's upcoming Halloween takeover of SiriusXM's Broadway channel.

Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

