F. Murray Abraham Finds Richness as David Siegel in The Queen of Versailles

F. Murray Abraham is used to portraying real-life figures—after all, he won an Oscar for his performance as classical musician Antonio Salieri in Amadeus. Yet he says it’s a unique experience to step into the loafers of David Siegel in the new based-on-a-true-story musical The Queen of Versailles. A billionaire CEO, Siegel marries a young blonde pageant queen named Jackie (Kristin Chenoweth) and plots to build the largest private home in America before seeing his fortune crumble amid the 2008 financial crisis. And that’s just Act 1. “He represents the tragedy that all capitalists suffer,” Abraham says. “There’s never enough.”

Abraham’s own story is show-worthy. The native Texan moved to New York City in the 1960s and soon landed a gig playing Santa Claus at the Macy’s flagship store. He also did children’s theater, where he met future The Queen of Versailles composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. “I still have the same passion for theater that I had 60 years ago,” he says. An hour before rehearsals at the St. James Theatre, the ever-spry Abraham—he turned 86 on October 24—Zoomed with Broadway.com.

Jonathan Moore as Baron Van Swieten and F. Murray Abraham as Antonio Salieri in “Amadeus” (Photo: Warner Brothers)

At this point in your career, why say yes to such a big, physically demanding role?

This is a little birthday gift for me because you're looking at some of the most creative people in New York City at the present moment. Michael Arden happens to be a brilliant director, and his track record is proof. Stephen is one of the best ever. And what about the book? What about our playwright, Lindsey Ferrentino? She’s one of the very best in two continents. And, of course, there’s the great KC. I believe, sincerely, that she’s the best entertainer in America.

Do you actually call her “KC”?

I call her “my darling.” I've never met a big star that everyone likes. That’s very, very unusual.

Did you two know each other beforehand?

I knew of her, but I never had met her. She's busy all the time. She does concerts all over the place. But I'm from Texas originally, and she's from Oklahoma. It's not that far apart. We both grew up on country music. But other than that, we had no prior connection at all. But when we did meet at that first reading, it was a very strong and instant connection. I have a feeling she's that way with most people!

And why do you think David was so drawn to Jackie?

That’s interesting because you don't start making a billion dollars from nothing without being really tough. And David was tough. But Jackie Siegel is an extraordinary person—she’s one of those rare creatures that knows exactly who she is, and she’s comfortable with it. She is so solid and substantial and her ego is very secure. She’s healthy physically and mentally, and makes you feel at home instantly. And I don’t think he found that very often, so he trusted his instincts completely.

Kristin Chenoweth as Jackie Siegel and F. Murray Abraham as David Siegel in “The Queen of Versailles” (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Did you watch The Queen of Versailles documentary to prepare?

Yes, after I was cast. I had to more than once because it's kind of breathtaking. As an actor, it’s like gold.

David died in April. Did you ever get a chance to meet him?

I met David and Jackie together on two occasions. We’ve been working on this show for over a year and a half so they came to a few rehearsals. He didn’t have much to say—just like how some powerful men are very, very still and quiet. But he just had a palpable connection to her, and that’s what I admired and respected and liked. That’s the only reason I can play this guy as freely as I do.

F. Murray Abraham as David Siegel in “The Queen of Versailles” (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Even though David is wildly successful, why do you think he comes off as so unsatisfied?

I mean, how he gets to where he is in life is by wanting more. That means he can’t enjoy what he already has. It’s like gambling. I used to gamble because I liked the stupid games—it was thrilling and romantic. I enjoyed placing the bet as much as I did the winning. That’s how he behaves. But acquiring things doesn’t seem healthy to me. I don’t know what I’d do with 10 houses and 50 cars.

That opening number “Because I Can” really sums up that sentiment, no?

Precisely. I worked so hard to get here, now I’m going to show you what I got. It’s a sickness. And we all know that when you die, you can’t take it with you.

The end of the show is bittersweet. Should audiences ultimately feel sorry for the Siegels?

I don't know what you're supposed to feel. What I would like is for people to question the way our economy is set up. There’s a disparity.

We’re talking a few days before you turn 86. You feel good about spending your big night on stage?

That’s the birthday present I was talking about. I mean, I have a line at the end of the show where I say “I'm 86 years old!” That’s exactly what I will be.

What’s the secret to your stamina?

I think it’s just plain good fortune in the genes department. And I work out. Even if it’s a little bit, you’ve got to do something.

F. Murray Abraham in his dressing room at the St. James Theatre (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Do you still get nervous before each show?

I get excited. I like those kinds of nerves. I think it feeds the performance. If I didn't, I would question what’s going on. But you’re also looking at someone who's very lucky because I really enjoy what I’m doing. I still love it.

And what do you love in particular about doing The Queen of Versailles?

I've been doing this for almost 60 years as a professional. And in a company this size, everyone gets along! That is extraordinary and unusual because it’s a hard show to do, both physically and artistically. You know, I did A Midsummer Night’s Dream for the Public Theater over 40 years ago. That was another show that had a family feeling about it with a big cast, and we have all remained friends all this time. I don't think that I can remain friends with this company for 40 years, because I'll be 125 years old. But my point is, it's very rare.

