Straight Out of the Kitchen: Backstage at Hell's Kitchen With Amanda Reid, Episode 6: Growing and Grateful

Amanda Reid, who plays Ali in Hell's Kitchen, has been our behind-the-scenes guide to the Alicia Keys musical.

In her sixth and final episode, Reid reflects on her journey to playing Ali on Broadway—leaving at the start of her sophomore year of college and learning three tracks before taking on the lead role in Hell's Kitchen. "I'm feeling nostalgic because it's almost been a year since I joined the show officially," she shares. "It's taken a while for it to feel real."

"This role, Ali, has helped me come into myself and come into who I am and blossom in ways that I never thought I would."

Catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.