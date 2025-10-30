Andrew Durand and Christian McQueen Join Little Shop of Horrors Cast

Two new residents are moving to Skid Row. Tony nominee Andrew Durand joins the cast of Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway at the Westside Theatre as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. beginning November 25. Christian McQueen will be The Voice of Audrey II starting November 1. Jeremy Kushnier plays his final performance as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S on November 23, while Major Attaway plays his final performance as the Voice of Audrey II on October 31.

Durand can currently be seen in New York City Center's Bat Boy: The Musical as Rick Taylor. He was last seen on Broadway in Dead Outlaw. Other Broadway credits include Shucked, Ink, Head Over Heels, War Horse and Spring Awakening. McQueen, who makes his off-Broadway debut in Little Shop of Horrors, previously played Gleb in the Anastasia National Tour.

Durand and McQueen join current stars Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale, You, Orange is the New Black) as Audrey and Thomas Doherty (Paradise, Tell Me Lies) as Seymour. Completing the current cast are Tony nominee Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Jonothon Lyons, Mecca Hicks, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Johnny Newcomb, David Colston Corris, Alloria Frayser, Christopher Swan, Chani Maisonet and Stephen Gordon.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken. The 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival is directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer.

