Don't Svet It: Backstage at Chess With Hannah Cruz, Episode 1: Greetings From the Pink Palace

Don't Svet It
by Jamie Kravitz • Oct 31, 2025
Hannah Cruz

Hannah Cruz plays Svetlana in Chess on Broadway. For the next six weeks, she's checking in with fans from backstage at the Imperial Theatre. It's going to be game-changing.

In episode one, Cruz makes moves during the first two weeks of previews. From her dressing room (aptly dubbed the "pink palace"), she shows off a costume that may or may not make it to opening night and shares the Vogue beauty editor-approved foundation trick she swears by while applying her stage makeup. Perhaps most importantly, Cruz introduces her adorable co-host, Svetlana the Russian Siberian kitten, named by none other than Chess star Lea Michele. Watch all the way through for cameos from fellow co-stars Nicholas Christopher and Bryce Pinkham.

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

Get tickets to Chess!

