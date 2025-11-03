 Skip to main content
Fabiola Caraballo Quijada Feels 'Confident' Starring in the & Juliet North American Tour

The Broadway Show
by Alexandra Pierson • Nov 3, 2025
Fabiola Caraballo Quijada and the North American Tour company of "& Juliet"

Newsflash Romeo, your ex is sweeping the nation. Only getting "stronger" on Broadway, & Juliet also kicked off the second year of its North American tour, beginning at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center in Sacramento, California on September 23. Fabiola Caraballo Quijada, the 2025 Jimmy Awards winner for Best Performance by an Actress, is owning her power starring as Juliet. The Broadway Show had a front row seat during rehearsals and her pre-show routine on opening night.

“This is my first professional experience ever,” she said, talking to the camera while simultaneously doing vocal warm-ups and applying her makeup. We love a multitasking queen! “I’ve never done anything like this before, in this magnitude. The lead is crazy! But I really think that it was God doing all of his magic. He just gave me so, so many good things this year.”

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo and instead got a second chance at life and love—on her own terms. The show’s score is packed with Max Martin-penned pop anthems and features a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.

Check out the full segment below.

