Hear the Rhythm in Rehearsals for the Hell’s Kitchen North American Tour

Turns out you don’t have to live in New York to experience an “Empire State of Mind.” Audiences in more than 30 cities can now see Hell’s Kitchen on the North American tour of the Alicia Keys musical. The production is currently playing in Pittsburgh, PA through November 9, before heading to Chicago, Detroit and more.

The Broadway Show spoke with Maya Drake, who stars as Ali, and cast members JonAvery Worrell (Knuck), Desmond Sean Ellington (Davis), Marley Soleil (Jessica), Kennedy Caughell (Jersey) and Roz White (Miss Liza Jane) during rehearsals. “It was jukeboxes that got me into music, because nobody in my family sang,” said White. “I believe that this musical can have that same ability. That people who may not have an interest whatsoever may, just like Ali, get pulled in by something that she had never really noticed quite the same way before. I feel that that’s what’s happening for me in the process. I’m teary-eyed all the time looking at these amazing dancers, these amazing young actors. My colleagues and peers are amazing in this.”

Hell’s Kitchen follows Ali as she navigates her dynamic family, the neighborhood that shapes her and the transformative power of music. Directed by Michael Greif with choreography by Camille A. Brown and a book by Kristoffer Diaz, the semi-autobiographical jukebox musical revolves around a score of Alicia Keys’ greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the stage.

