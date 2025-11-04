Say My Name: Backstage at Beetlejuice With Justin Collette, Episode 4: Being Dead on Live TV

Justin Collette stars as the titular demon in Beetlejuice on Broadway. Someone must have said his name three times, because he's here to take fans behind the scenes of the spooky ooky show haunting the Palace Theatre. In episode four, Collette swaps backstage at the Palace with backstage at ABC Studios as he and the cast rehearse for a special live performance on Good Morning America. Then, it's costume night at Beetlejuice in honor of Halloween, and the audience is in for a treat: Broadway's original Beetlejuice, Alex Brightman drops in to announce the winner!

Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Get tickets to Beetlejuice!