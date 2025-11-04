 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Say My Name: Backstage at Beetlejuice With Justin Collette, Episode 4: Being Dead on Live TV

Say My Name
by Jamie Kravitz • Nov 4, 2025
Alex Brightman and the current Broadway cast of "Beetlejuice"

Justin Collette stars as the titular demon in Beetlejuice on Broadway. Someone must have said his name three times, because he's here to take fans behind the scenes of the spooky ooky show haunting the Palace Theatre. In episode four, Collette swaps backstage at the Palace with backstage at ABC Studios as he and the cast rehearse for a special live performance on Good Morning America. Then, it's costume night at Beetlejuice in honor of Halloween, and the audience is in for a treat: Broadway's original Beetlejuice, Alex Brightman drops in to announce the winner!

Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

Get tickets to Beetlejuice!

Related Shows

Beetlejuice

from $64.01

Star Files

Justin Collette

Articles Trending Now

  1. Feeling Lucky: Michael Patrick Thornton on Acting of All Sorts in Waiting for Godot
  2. Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Starring Taraji P. Henson and Cedric The Entertainer, Announces Dates
  3. Jane Krakowski Walks Through Her Iconic Broadway Resume, From Oh, Mary! to Her Tony-Winning Role in Nine
Back to Top