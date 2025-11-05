Betty Boop Is Hitting the Road! BOOP! The Musical Sets 50-Week North American Tour

BOOP! The Musical is heading out on a North American tour. The hit Broadway show will launch in fall 2026, opening at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre in Rochester, New York to kick off its 50-week run.

With music by David Foster, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead and a book by Bob Martin, BOOP! The Musical is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Additional tour cities, dates and casting will be announced soon.

In the story, Betty Boop, the character created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, steps away from her black and white world for one colorful day in New York City. Her adventure brings music, romance and a reminder that everyone is capable of amazing things.

The show features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Finn Ross, hair and wig design by Sabana Majeed, makeup design by Michael Clifton, illusions design by Skylar Fox and marionette design by The Huber Marionettes. Music supervision and arrangements are by Daryl Waters, orchestrations by Doug Besterman, music direction by Rick Fox and dance music arrangements by Zane Mark. DB Bonds is associate director and Rachelle Rak is associate choreographer. Casting is by The TRC Company.

The Broadway production opened at the Broadhurst Theatre on April 5 and garnered three Tony Award nominations. The original Broadway cast recording was released by Melody Place on June 6, followed by a special edition double LP from Amazon on September 12.

