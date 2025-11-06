Broadway Revival of Proof, Starring Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle, Is Now on Sale

David Auburn’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Proof is now on sale. Starring Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle with Samira Wiley and Jin Ha, Proof is set to play the Booth Theatre starting on March 31, 2026. The production, directed by Tony winner Thomas Kail, will officially open on April 16.

In Proof, Catherine (Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

The production will feature original music by Kris Bowers, scenic design by Teresa L. Williams, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Amanda Zieve, sound design by Justin Ellington and Connor Wang, hair and wig design by Mia Neal and casting by Daniel Swee. The production stage manager is Sara Gammage. Baseline Theatrical serves as general manager.

Proof premiered off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club in 2000 and then transferred to Broadway where it received six Tony Award nominations and won three including Best Play and the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play has been widely produced all over the country and internationally has received productions in London, Manila, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and others. Proof was adapted by Auburn into a feature film that was released by Miramax Films in 2005. The film starred Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins, Jake Gyllenaal and Hope Davis.

