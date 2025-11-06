Ragtime at Lincoln Center Extends Through June 14, 2026

Audiences can listen to the Ragtime a while longer. The shining Broadway revival of Ragtime at the Vivian Beaumont Theater announced an extension through June 14, 2026 due to popular demand. The limited run was previously scheduled through January 4, 2026. The production's stars Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz and Nichelle Lewis will continue in their roles for the full run, as will Colin Donnell, Ben Levi Ross, Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington and Ellie May Sennett.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson and Alan Wiggins. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Directed by Lear deBessonet and featuring a book by Terrence McNally and a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Ragtime is a sweeping musical adaption of E.L. Doctorow’s novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th century.

The production features choreography by Ellenore Scott, sets by David Korins, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound by Kai Harada, projections by 59 Productions and hair and wigs by Tom Watson. Music director James Moore conducts a 28-piece orchestra featuring original orchestrations by William David Brohn and vocal arrangements by Flaherty.

Get tickets to Ragtime!