Samira Wiley and Jin Ha Join Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle in Proof on Broadway

Emmy and SAG Award winner Samira Wiley will make her Broadway debut this spring as Claire in the Broadway revival of Proof, David Auburn’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play directed by Tony winner Thomas Kail. Grammy nominee Jin Ha will return to the Broadway stage as Hal, also joining previously announced stars Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle at the Booth Theatre beginning March 31, 2026.

A graduate of Juilliard, Wiley recently returned to the London stage in the Donmar Warehouse production of Lynn Nottage’s Intimate Apparel after having appeared in the National’s production of Blues For An Alabama Sky. Off-Broadway, she starred in the 2016 production of Daphne’s Dive at the Signature Theatre. On television, Wiley played Poussey Washington on Netflix’s landmark series Orange is the New Black and recently wrapped production on the final season of Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, for which she won the 2018 Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama and was nominated an additional three times for Outstanding Supporting Actress.



Ha made his Broadway debut in 2017 in Julie Taymor’s production of David Henry Hwang’s M. Butterfly. The following year he played Annas in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert for which he shared a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. He has played the role of Aaron Burr in both the Broadway and Chicago companies of Hamilton and most recently performed in the world premiere of Stephen Sondheim’s final musical Here We Are at The Shed. On television, he stars as Solomon in the Apple TV+ adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko.

In Proof, Catherine (Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

The production will feature original music by Kris Bowers, scenic design by Teresa L. Williams, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Amanda Zieve, sound design by Justin Ellington and Connor Wang, hair and wig design by Mia Neal and casting by Daniel Swee. The production stage manager is Sara Gammage. Baseline Theatrical serves as general manager.

Proof premiered off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club in 2000 and then transferred to Broadway where it received six Tony Award nominations and won three including Best Play and the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play has been widely produced all over the country and internationally has received productions in London, Manila, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and others. Proof was adapted by Auburn into a feature film that was released by Miramax Films in 2005. The film starred Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins, Jake Gyllenaal and Hope Davis.

