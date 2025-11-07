Don't Svet It: Backstage at Chess With Hannah Cruz, Episode 2: A Day in the Rain

Hannah Cruz plays Svetlana in Chess on Broadway. For six weeks, she's checking in with fans from backstage at the Imperial Theatre. It's going to be game-changing.

In episode two, Cruz navigates a busy, rainsoaked day of glam and Halloween hijinks. She even blesses viewers with footage from the kitten cam featuring baby Svetlana! Cruz then attends an American Psycho-themed Halloween party with Chess ensemble member Kyla Bartholomeusz and goes undercover post-PT to sneak backstage through the audience during intermission. Not too shabby for her first eight-show week. It’s a good thing she’s nailed her restorative morning routine.

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

