Jeremy Jordan Returns to The Great Gatsby on Broadway Tonight

Welcome back, old sport! Jeremy Jordan returns as Jay Gatsby in Broadway’s The Great Gatsby on November 10 at the Broadway Theatre. He originated the role in 2024 and succeeds Ryan McCartan, who has played the titular literary character since Jordan’s last appearance in the show on January 19.

Jordan joins current cast members Michael Maliakel as Nick Carraway, Aisha Jackson as Daisy Buchanan, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim, Austin Colby as Tom Buchanan and Charlie Pollock as George Wilson.

The musical reimagines F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Jazz Age novel about wealth, longing and illusion, centering on Jay Gatsby’s pursuit of his lost love, Daisy Buchanan, amid the glitter and chaos of the Roaring ‘20s. Directed by Marc Bruni, The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan, music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and choreography by Dominique Kelley.

