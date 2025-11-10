 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Jeremy Jordan Returns to The Great Gatsby on Broadway Tonight

Curtain Up
by Alexandra Pierson • Nov 10, 2025
Jeremy Jordan in "The Great Gatsby"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Welcome back, old sport! Jeremy Jordan returns as Jay Gatsby in Broadway’s The Great Gatsby on November 10 at the Broadway Theatre. He originated the role in 2024 and succeeds Ryan McCartan, who has played the titular literary character since Jordan’s last appearance in the show on January 19.

Jordan joins current cast members Michael Maliakel as Nick Carraway, Aisha Jackson as Daisy Buchanan, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim, Austin Colby as Tom Buchanan and Charlie Pollock as George Wilson.

The musical reimagines F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Jazz Age novel about wealth, longing and illusion, centering on Jay Gatsby’s pursuit of his lost love, Daisy Buchanan, amid the glitter and chaos of the Roaring ‘20s. Directed by Marc Bruni, The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan, music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and choreography by Dominique Kelley.

Get tickets to The Great Gatsby!

Related Shows

The Great Gatsby

from $64.02

Star Files

Jeremy Jordan

Articles Trending Now

  1. Caissie Levy Announces Departure From The Lost Boys Musical: "My Family Needs Me"
  2. Truth Is a Mother: Here's What You Actually Need to Know About Oedipus on Broadway
  3. Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) Star Sam Tutty on Telling Human Stories and Taking Nothing for Granted
Back to Top