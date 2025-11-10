Kate Baldwin is on Broadway Nowadays in Chicago

Two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin goes on as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway November 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. She succeeds Mira Sorvino in the role, who played her final performance on November 2.

Baldwin earned Tony nominations for her performances as Irene Molloy in the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly! and Sharon McLonergan in the 2009 revival of Finian's Rainbow. Her other Broadway credits include Big Fish, The Full Monty, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Wonderful Town.

She joins current cast members Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, Angela Grovey as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels and Samantha Sturm.

Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking. The musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.

Get tickets to Chicago!