Tickets Now on Sale for Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Starring Taraji P. Henson and Cedric The Entertainer

Tickets are now on sale for the Debbie Allen-directed revival of August Wilson's Joe Turner’s Come and Gone on Broadway, playing a 15-week limited engagement at the Barrymore Theatre in 2026. The production stars Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson as Bertha Holly and Cedric “The Entertainer” as Seth Holly. Also starring in the revival are Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson as Bynum Walker and Tony nominee Joshua Boone as Herald Loomis. Previews begin March 30, 2026 with opening night set for April 25. The show is slated to run through July 12.

Set in 1911, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone unfolds in a Pittsburgh boarding house run by the steadfast Seth and warm-hearted Bertha Holly. Their home offers refuge to Black travelers navigating the upheaval of the Great Migration. Among them is Herald Loomis, a man on a quest to reunite with his lost wife—and to reclaim the self he was forced to abandon during seven years of forced labor under Joe Turner. As buried traumas surface and spiritual forces awaken, Loomis’s journey becomes one of profound self-discovery. Around him, others seek connection, direction and healing from a past marked by pain.

Through poetic dialogue and vivid, deeply human characters, Wilson crafts a powerful meditation on identity, resilience and renewal. The play is the second installment in Wilson’s American Century Cycle—his groundbreaking 10-play series chronicling the African American experience in each decade of the 20th century. This long-awaited revival brings Wilson’s enduring legacy back to Broadway, reaffirming the urgent, timeless relevance of his work.

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is lead produced by Brian Anthony Moreland and features costume design by Paul Tazewell, set design by David Gallo, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Justin Ellington and hair by Mia Neal.

