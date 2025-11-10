See The Queen of Versailles' Stars and Special Guests Rule the Red Carpet on Opening Night

Opening night of The Queen of Versailles was a royal affair, with the cast and creatives getting glam in gowns, tiaras and plenty of pink in honor of the show. Idina Menzel came out to celebrate longtime friend and fellow Wicked alum Kristin Chenoweth, while Michael Imperioli supported his former White Lotus costar F. Murray Abraham. Check out the full gallery below to see all the glitzy red carpet shots.

Nina White, who plays Victoria Siegel in The Queen of Versailles, sparkles on opening night. (Photo by Sergio Villarini)

The Queen of Versailles director Michael Arden dresses to the nines on opening night. (Photo by Sergio Villarini)

Tony winner and original Elphaba Idina Menzel supports her Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, on opening night of The Queen of Versailles. (Photo by Sergio Villarini)

