See The Queen of Versailles' Stars and Special Guests Rule the Red Carpet on Opening Night

Kristin Chenoweth
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Opening night of The Queen of Versailles was a royal affair, with the cast and creatives getting glam in gowns, tiaras and plenty of pink in honor of the show. Idina Menzel came out to celebrate longtime friend and fellow Wicked alum Kristin Chenoweth, while Michael Imperioli supported his former White Lotus costar F. Murray Abraham. Check out the full gallery below to see all the glitzy red carpet shots.
