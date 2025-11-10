 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

See The Queen of Versailles' Stars and Special Guests Rule the Red Carpet on Opening Night

Photo Op
by Jamie Kravitz • Nov 10, 2025
Kristin Chenoweth
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Opening night of The Queen of Versailles was a royal affair, with the cast and creatives getting glam in gowns, tiaras and plenty of pink in honor of the show. Idina Menzel came out to celebrate longtime friend and fellow Wicked alum Kristin Chenoweth, while Michael Imperioli supported his former White Lotus costar F. Murray Abraham. Check out the full gallery below to see all the glitzy red carpet shots.

Nina White, who plays Victoria Siegel in The Queen of Versailles, sparkles on opening night. (Photo by Sergio Villarini)
The Queen of Versailles director Michael Arden dresses to the nines on opening night. (Photo by Sergio Villarini)
Tony winner and original Elphaba Idina Menzel supports her Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, on opening night of The Queen of Versailles. (Photo by Sergio Villarini)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

Get tickets to The Queen of Versailles!

Related Shows

The Queen of Versailles

from $68.36

Star Files

F. Murray Abraham

Kristin Chenoweth

Idina Menzel

Nina White
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Caissie Levy Announces Departure From The Lost Boys Musical: "My Family Needs Me"
  2. Truth Is a Mother: Here's What You Actually Need to Know About Oedipus on Broadway
  3. Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) Star Sam Tutty on Telling Human Stories and Taking Nothing for Granted
Back to Top