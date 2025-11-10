 Skip to main content
Tickets on Sale for the Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center

Now On Sale
by Alexandra Pierson • Nov 10, 2025
The Big Apple Circus
(Photo: c/o The Gold Group)

The Big Apple Circus is in town November 7, 2025 through January 4, 2026. This year’s show promises to be bolder and more breathtaking than ever. Go under the big top in Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center, where you’ll find Johnny Rico clowning around, see the jaw-dropping trapeze artistry of the Flying Maluendas from Chile, the high-energy acrobatics and human pyramids of Ukraine’s Bingo Troupe and the Kung Fu Boys blending martial arts, dance and precision choreography into a dazzling spectacle. This year’s global cast of world-class performers will leave you breathless and cheering for more. With unforgettable feats of strength and skill, this all-new show brings the magic of the circus to life.

Get tickets to the Big Apple Circus!

