Stay Gold and Go Behind the Scenes of The Outsiders North American Tour

Those with great expectations for live theater this year will be thrilled to learn that the North American tour of the Tony-winning Broadway musical The Outsiders is underway. Based on the book by S.E. Hinton and the 1983 film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the tour officially opened October 8 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center in Oklahoma and is now in performances at The Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas through November 16 before heading to over two dozen additional cities through fall 2026.

The Broadway Show caught up with the tour cast in rehearsals and everyone was ready to rumble. Nolan White, who stars as Ponyboy Curtis, says he’s giving it his all on stage each night. “Every single night is going to have new people who haven’t seen the show, or that’s going to be their only experience with the show,” he said. That fact reminds him “just to put everything I have into every performance.”

Likewise, Jaydon Nget, who plays Two-Bit, is looking forward to the student matinee performances on tour. “This beautiful, timeless piece is still being taught across the country,” Nget said. He’s feeling inspired "to bring it" as "not just these students, but these teachers and parents who grew up with the novel and the movie come see our version of this timeless tale.”

