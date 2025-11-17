 Skip to main content
Tony Winner Alex Newell Joins Chicago on Broadway Tonight

Curtain Up
by Alexandra Pierson • Nov 17, 2025
Alex Newell
(Photo: c/o New York City Center)

Alex Newell is officially back on Broadway, now as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre. Succeeding Angela Grovey, Newell takes on the role after finishing performances of Bat Boy: The Musical at New York City Center on November 9. Newell won a Tony in 2023 for their performance as Lulu in Shucked. They made their Broadway debut in Once on This Island as Asaka.

Newell joins current cast members Kate Baldwin as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels and Samantha Sturm.

Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking. The musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.

Get tickets to Chicago!

