Mirror Images: The Queen of Versailles Cast and Creatives Get Reflective in Our Exclusive Opening Night Portrait Studio

Forget the Palace of Versailles' Hall of Mirrors—we've got a sight even more dazzling. Before taking in these works of art, allow us to paint a picture of the scene. On November 9, after The Queen of Versailles cast took their opening night bows at the St. James Theatre, Broadway royalty gathered for champagne and well wishes at the Plaza Hotel. There may not have been caviar, but guests were greeted upon arrival with glasses of Diet Coke, complete with straws for sipping so as not to ruin any perfect pouts. With wigs galore and the Plaza decked out in pink decor, Marie Antoinette DJing the party was the perfect over-the-top finishing touch.

Broadway.com leaned into the opulence of the event with an exclusive portrait studio fit for, well, a queen. Kick off your heels and explore the full gallery below.

Nina White is Victoria Siegel in "The Queen of Versailles." (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

F. Murray Abraham is David Siegel in "The Queen of Versailles." (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Kristin Chenoweth gleams with champagne wishes and caviar dreams on opening night of "The Queen of Versailles." (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

