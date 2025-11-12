 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests the Muppets Announces Closing Date

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Nov 12, 2025
"Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman)

Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets announced an early closing. The production will play its final show at the Broadhurst Theatre on Sunday, November 16. The show will have played 20 preview performances and 4 regular performances
at the time of its closing. Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets began performances on October 28 with a Gala performance on November 6. 

Currently making a special guest appearance are Muppet icons Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy. The cast includes illusion assistants Jesse Forcha, Noah Mason, Jennifer Orf, Natalie Vatalaro and Alli Zajac and swing illusion assistants Diana Lizette Garcia and Elijah Gragg.

The creative team includes Bethany Pettigrew (creative consultant), Kevin Zak (additional material), Christine Meyers (costume consultant), Nick Solyom (lighting consultant), Kate Ducey (video consultant), Mike Tracey (sound consultant) and Ashley Rae Callahan (wig and hair consultant). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as executive producers.

Get tickets to Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets!

Related Shows

Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets

from $54.25

Star Files

Rob Lake

Articles Trending Now

  1. 7 Spellbinding Facts About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Star Tom Felton
  2. Mirror Images: The Queen of Versailles Cast and Creatives Get Reflective in Our Exclusive Opening Night Portrait Studio
  3. How Jenni Barber Stays Upbeat Around the Undead in Beetlejuice on Broadway
Back to Top