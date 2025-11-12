Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests the Muppets Announces Closing Date

Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets announced an early closing. The production will play its final show at the Broadhurst Theatre on Sunday, November 16. The show will have played 20 preview performances and 4 regular performances

at the time of its closing. Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets began performances on October 28 with a Gala performance on November 6.

Currently making a special guest appearance are Muppet icons Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy. The cast includes illusion assistants Jesse Forcha, Noah Mason, Jennifer Orf, Natalie Vatalaro and Alli Zajac and swing illusion assistants Diana Lizette Garcia and Elijah Gragg.

The creative team includes Bethany Pettigrew (creative consultant), Kevin Zak (additional material), Christine Meyers (costume consultant), Nick Solyom (lighting consultant), Kate Ducey (video consultant), Mike Tracey (sound consultant) and Ashley Rae Callahan (wig and hair consultant). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as executive producers.

Get tickets to Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets!