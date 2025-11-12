 Skip to main content
See Tom Felton Return to the Role of Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

First Look
by Jamie Kravitz • Nov 12, 2025
Aidan Close, Tom Felton, Trish Lindstrom, John Skelley, Emmet Smith, Daniel Fredrick and Rachel Christopher in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Tom Felton, who rose to fame playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, just made his Broadway debut in the same role. On November 11, Felton took his first bow as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theatre. Also playing their first performances were new members of the Year 7 Broadway company: Aidan Close as Scorpius Malfoy, Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter, John Skelley as Harry Potter and Emmet Smith as Albus Potter. Continuing in their roles are Daniel Fredrick as Ron Weasley and Rachel Christopher as Hermione Granger. Get a first look at the new cast in the photo above and see Felton and Skelley in action below.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was written by Thorne and directed by Tiffany. It is the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and recently became the third longest-running Broadway play of all time.

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy and John Skelley as Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Get tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child!

