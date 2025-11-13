Start the Countdown! Tickets on Sale for Cost n' Mayor's Theatrical Dance Experience 11 to Midnight

The countdown is on! Tickets are now on sale for Cost n' Mayor and Hideaway Circus' 11 to Midnight, a theatrical dance experience. Performances begin January 28, 2026 ahead of a February 11 opening night at the Orpheum Theatre. The engagement will run for five weeks through March 1, 2026.

Directed by Lyndsay Magid Aviner, created with and choreographed by the viral dance duo Cost n’ Mayor (Austin and Marideth Telenko), 11 to Midnight is told through a mix of iconic pop hits and the unexpected musical rhythms of everyday life, put into original compositions. Real-life couple Cost n’ Mayor have cultivated a viral following on TikTok and Instagram. Following a global search, the pair will be joined onstage by company members Brendon Chan, Kati Simon, Ache Richardson, Makenzie Olsen, Tyson Hill and swings Kristalyn Gill and Jake Urban.

The creative team includes scenic design by Arnel Sancianco, costume design by Barbara Erin Delo, lighting design by Tony winner Jeff Croiter and Sean Beach, sound design by Ben Scheff and special effects by Tony winner Jeremy Chernick. The score combines original compositions by Jacob Aviner, Spencer Novich and Steve Toulmin.

11 to Midnight takes place during one unforgettable hour at a New Year’s Eve apartment party—somewhere in the city, where the music’s loud, the lights are soft, and time feels like it’s had a glass of champagne too. Resolutions are made (and some forgotten), feelings pop up out of nowhere, and the future? Well, let’s see what happens this time next year!

