Hear The Queen of Versailles Cast Tease What Audiences Can Expect From the Show

The Queen of Versailles is officially open on Broadway at the St. James Theatre, and Broadway.com was on the red carpet to celebrate the big night.

"To get to dream in this and think about scale and where we wanted to begin the show, where we wanted to end the show and where we wanted to take the audience—and over the course of the evening be able to build this house that starts out as so hopeful and aspirational and by the end is this mausoleum for Jackie Siegel—it's just been really exciting," director Michael Arden said.

Hear from Arden and stars Kristin Chenoweth, F. Murray Abraham, Nina White and Stephen DeRosa in the video below.

