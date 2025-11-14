Watch The Broadway Show Host Tamsen Fadal Give 'Em the Old Razzle Dazzle in Chicago

5, 6, 7, 8! Chicago is celebrating 29 years on Broadway, and The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal got her Fosse on as she joined the company on stage for one night at the Ambassador Theatre. From the rehearsal room to curtain up, she brought the cameras along to capture the entire journey.

First up, she practiced the steps one-on-one in the rehearsal studio with Chicago's Dance Captain David Bushman. "Fosse is a lot about isolation. But also elbows, wrists, hands. There's all this wonderful articulation through the joints. It's pulled in and contained movement," Bushman explained of the technique. "You're seeing us in the show. We're not hidden by anything. We are having to bring the essence of Fosse and this great storytelling for 1100 people. It's an intimate house actually. For Broadway theaters, it's not huge."

"For me it's going to be huge!" Fadal pointed out. After day one in the studio, she had a full day of rehearsal at the Ambassador Theatre to practice the moves onstage and get her monologue down pat. Fadal spoke to Production Stage Manager Evan Ensign about what keeps Chicago feeling fresh after all these years on Broadway. "We change principals fairly regularly. This show never gets stale, because everybody has to listen all the time," he said. "There is something about the show that I think is almost more timely now," Ensign continued. The story explores one's "15 minutes of fame," which he noted is more relevant than ever in the era of social media: "The disconnect from society, but also the longing to connect."

From there, a look at the custom wigs and costume try-ons for Fadal with Associate Costume Designer Donald Sanders. See which option she went with and watch her big entrance and final bows in the video below.

