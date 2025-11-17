See Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher Launch Chess on Broadway

Opening night of Chess set the board quickly. Stars Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher beamed on the red carpet as they launched the musical back onto Broadway 37 years after its original production. The ABBA songwriting team of Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus reunited with lyricist Tim Rice as well as writer Danny Strong and director Michael Mayer. This creative team knows exactly what the show meant then and what its potential is now. A sharp cast, a legendary score and a long wait between productions made the night feel charged in the best way. Here’s how it all looked on the red carpet.

Chess scribe Danny Strong, songwriters Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and lyricist Tim Rice reunite for the musical's Broadway return. (Photo by Sergio Villarini)

Chess director Michael Mayer is all smiles at his latest big Broadway opening. (Photo by Sergio Villarini)

Chess' Hannah Cruz (who is also Broadway.com's latest vlogger) looks stunning on the red carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini)

The talented Bryce Pinkham celebrates his opening night in Chess on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini)

Get tickets to Chess!