Off-Broadway's Romy & Michele: The Musical, Starring Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay, Sets Closing Date

Romy & Michele: The Musical, the off-Broadway musical that reimagines the 1997 film Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, has set its closing date, The production, starring Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay, will give its final performance at Stage 42 on November 30. It will have played 15 previews and 40 regular performances.

“This journey has been a long time in the making and announcing the final curtain is bittersweet,” said producers Barry Kemp and Stephen Soucy in a statement. “To our cast, whose passion and talent filled the theater each night, our dedicated crew who worked tirelessly behind the scenes, and of course to our brilliant creative team who have truly brought this show to life, we extend our most heartfelt thanks. Their artistry and vision realized this production beyond our wildest expectations. We are also grateful to the audiences whose support carried us from our earliest days to this off-Broadway run.”

The musical features a book by Robin Schiff, who wrote the original film, with music and lyrics by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay, direction by Kristin Hanggi and choreography by Karla Garcia.

Romy & Michele: The Musical follows Romy (Bundy) and Michele (Lindsay) as they prepare for their 10-year high school reunion. Michele envisions the whole experience as a fun road trip, while Romy, very reluctantly, agrees to go but only if they come up with something to impress their classmates. To this end, the two hatch an outrageous scheme to totally reinvent themselves.

The cast also includes Jordan Kai Burnett, DeMarius R. Copes, Ninako Donville, Erica Dorfler, Michael Thomas Grant, Je’Shaun Jackson, Pascal Pastrana and Lauren Ashley Zakrin.

