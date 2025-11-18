Obsessulated! See Wicked: For Good Premiere Red Carpet Photos of Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey & More

Thank goodness! The New York City premiere of Wicked: For Good, the much-anticipated sequel to the Wicked movie based on the long-running Broadway musical, lit up Lincoln Center in pink and green on November 17. Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum and the rest of the film's stars followed the yellow brick road to the red carpet, dressed to the theme of "Emerald City elegance" for the final stop on their Part Two press tour. The film's director John Chu, composer Stephen Schwartz and popular guests including Broadway's Jane Krakowski, Megan Hilty, Ben Platt and more posed for photos on the Oz-worthy carpet. You will be changed for good seeing these photos and exploring the full gallery below.

Wicked: For Good star Ariana Grande channels Glinda in a custom Schiaparelli ballgown. (Photo by Jenny Anderson)

Wicked: For Good star Cynthia Erivo leans into Elphaba's wicked streak in Balenciaga for the NYC premiere. (Photo by Jenny Anderson)

Thank goodness for Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in Wicked: For Good. (Photo by Jenny Anderson)