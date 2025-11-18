Say My Name: Backstage at Beetlejuice With Justin Collette, Episode 6: Goodbye! Goodbye! Goodbye!

Justin Collette stars as the titular demon in Beetlejuice on Broadway. Someone must have said his name three times, because he's here to take fans behind the scenes of the spooky ooky show haunting the Palace Theatre.

For his final installment, Collette offers us a peek behind the curtain with the help of Assistant Stage Manager Joseph P. Garcia, yucks it up with internet high priestess Trisha Paytas and gives an update on the state of the Palace’s backstage elevator. Watch the video below for all of that, plus insights on Miss Argentina’s hotdog order and an impersonation of Michael Keaton.

