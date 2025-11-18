 Skip to main content
Checkmate! The Cast of Broadway's Chess Revival Celebrate Opening Night

by Jamie Kravitz • Nov 18, 2025
Hannah Cruz, Nicholas Christopher, Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, Bryce Pinkham and Sean Allan Krill
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Known for its catchy but notoriously difficult-to-perform score, including '80s hit "One Night In Bangkok," Chess returns to Broadway for the first time since its debut in 1988. With powerhouse leads Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher at the helm, Michael Mayer as director and a new book by Danny Strong, the production officially opened on November 16 at the Imperial Theatre. Broadway.com was on board for the red carpet, where the cast and creatives weighed in on what it means to bring the infamous show back to Broadway.

"I just came from singing what I thought was one of the hardest scores on Broadway," says Michele, who recently starred as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. "Now I'm doing Chess, and this is the hardest score on Broadway. But also the most fun, the most enjoyable."

Watch the video below for more interviews from the Chess opening night red carpet.

 

