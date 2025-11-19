Tickets on Sale for The Disappear at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre

Tickets are now on sale for the world premiere of The Disappear at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre. The new comedy, written and directed by Erica Schmidt, begins performances on January 8 with opening night set for January 15, 2026. The limited engagement will run through February 15, 2026. The Disappear will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original at a later date.

Power couple Benjamin Braxton and Mira Blair see their picture-perfect life go gloriously off script—taking their friends, affairs, and daughter along for the ride. The Disappear peels back the curtain on fame, ambition, marriage and reinvention in a smoldering comedy about how keeping it together sometimes means letting it all go.

The production’s creative team includes set design by Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Jennifer Moeller and Miriam Kelleher, lighting design by Cha See and sound design by Palmer Hefferan. Casting will be announced soon.

Get tickets to The Disappear!