Sponsored
Love Triangles and Squares: See the Stars of Broadway's Chess Captured in Our Exclusive Portrait Studio

Photo Feature
by Jamie Kravitz • Nov 19, 2025
Nicholas Christopher, Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Chess stars Aaron TveitLea Michele and Nicholas Christopher are making moves at the Imperial Theatre. Every member of the powerhouse cast and the game-changing creatives behind the first Broadway revival of Chess checked in to Broadway.com's exclusive portrait studio on opening night. Wherever the pieces fall, one thing's for sure: Every one of these portraits is a winner. Check them all out in the gallery below.

Chess star Aaron Tveit serves checkmate looks as usual. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Hello, gorgeous! Lea Michele shines on Chess’ opening night. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Blocked? Never. Chess star Nicholas Christopher plays the formidable opponent of our dreams. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Svet equity: Chess’ Hannah Cruz smolders on opening night. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

