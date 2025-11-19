Love Triangles and Squares: See the Stars of Broadway's Chess Captured in Our Exclusive Portrait Studio

Nicholas Christopher, Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Chess stars Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher are making moves at the Imperial Theatre. Every member of the powerhouse cast and the game-changing creatives behind the first Broadway revival of Chess checked in to Broadway.com's exclusive portrait studio on opening night. Wherever the pieces fall, one thing's for sure: Every one of these portraits is a winner. Check them all out in the gallery below.