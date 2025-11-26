Same Bubble Magic, New Winter Wonderland! Gazillion Bubble Show: A Holiday Spectacular Begins Tonight

One of New York’s longest-running family entertainment experiences is being reimagined for the holiday season. Gazillion Bubble Show is transforming into Gazillion Bubble Show: A Holiday Spectacular from November 26 through January 4 at New World Stages. For the first time ever, the kid-friendly staple becomes a holiday wonderland filled with snow, sparkle and, of course, bubble magic. The all-new holiday production features festive lights, lasers, seasonal music and a blizzard of "snow bubbles."

Highlighting the talents of award-winning bubble artists Deni, Melody and Ana Yang, Gazillion Bubble Show has been enchanting audiences of all ages for nearly 25 years by fusing art, science and entertainment.

